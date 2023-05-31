Modi Naturals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.42 crore, down 23.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.42 crore in March 2023 down 23.07% from Rs. 143.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 650.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 151.16% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

Modi Naturals shares closed at 233.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.