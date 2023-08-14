Modi Naturals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.70 crore, down 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.70 crore in June 2023 down 16.4% from Rs. 100.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 down 67.02% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 47.14% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022.

Modi Naturals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

Modi Naturals shares closed at 268.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.85% returns over the last 6 months and 28.89% over the last 12 months.