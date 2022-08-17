Modi Naturals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore, down 11.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore in June 2022 down 11.47% from Rs. 113.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 28.83% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022 down 14.36% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2021.

Modi Naturals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2021.

Modi Naturals shares closed at 203.05 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.61% over the last 12 months.