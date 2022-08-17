English
    Modi Naturals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore, down 11.47% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modi Naturals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore in June 2022 down 11.47% from Rs. 113.08 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 28.83% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022 down 14.36% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2021.

    Modi Naturals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2021.

    Modi Naturals shares closed at 203.05 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.61% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Naturals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.11143.52113.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.11143.52113.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.23132.1480.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.290.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.68-13.858.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.685.385.50
    Depreciation0.380.300.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5318.2012.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.241.065.54
    Other Income0.450.790.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.691.855.55
    Interest1.200.880.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.490.984.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.490.984.93
    Tax0.880.571.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.610.413.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.610.413.67
    Equity Share Capital12.6612.6612.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.060.292.90
    Diluted EPS2.060.292.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.060.292.90
    Diluted EPS2.060.292.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Modi Naturals #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
