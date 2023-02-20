Modi Naturals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.07 crore, up 9.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.07 crore in December 2022 up 9.73% from Rs. 103.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.77% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.98% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.