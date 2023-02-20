Modi Naturals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.07 crore, up 9.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.07 crore in December 2022 up 9.73% from Rs. 103.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.77% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.98% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

Modi Naturals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.

Modi Naturals shares closed at 207.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.67% over the last 12 months.