Modi Naturals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.03 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.03 crore in December 2020 down 7.8% from Rs. 122.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2020 up 426.91% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 118.11% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2019.

Modi Naturals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Modi Naturals shares closed at 70.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.55% returns over the last 6 months and 214.61% over the last 12 months.