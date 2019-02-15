Modi Naturals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore in December 2018 up 8.08% from Rs. 85.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 161.22% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2018 up 892.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Modi Naturals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2017.

Modi Naturals shares closed at 67.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE)