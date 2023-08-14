English
    Modi Naturals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.70 crore, down 16.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Naturals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.70 crore in June 2023 down 16.4% from Rs. 100.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 69.59% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2023 down 48.02% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2022.

    Modi Naturals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

    Modi Naturals shares closed at 268.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.85% returns over the last 6 months and 28.89% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Naturals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.70110.42100.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.70110.42100.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.2893.1470.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.390.710.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.44-3.498.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.725.745.68
    Depreciation0.380.410.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4016.4610.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.09-2.554.23
    Other Income0.161.000.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.25-1.564.68
    Interest1.311.101.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94-2.663.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.94-2.663.49
    Tax0.15-0.340.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.79-2.322.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.79-2.322.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.79-2.322.61
    Equity Share Capital12.6612.6612.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.63-1.732.06
    Diluted EPS0.63-1.732.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.63-1.732.06
    Diluted EPS0.63-1.732.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

