 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Modern Thread Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 52.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.09 crore in September 2022 up 7837.78% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.5% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 55.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.

 

Modern Thread (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.61 69.39 52.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.61 69.39 52.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.08 45.01 32.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.15 -3.53 -1.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.11 7.03 6.38
Depreciation 0.91 0.77 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 4.00 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.74 16.05 12.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.92 4.05 2.74
Other Income 0.20 0.50 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.13 4.55 3.02
Interest 0.78 0.80 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.35 3.75 2.43
Exceptional Items 188.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 193.09 3.75 2.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.09 3.75 2.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.09 3.75 2.43
Equity Share Capital 34.78 34.78 34.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.53 1.08 0.70
Diluted EPS 55.53 1.08 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.53 1.08 0.70
Diluted EPS 55.53 1.08 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Thread #Modern Thread (India) #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Nov 24, 2022 01:33 pm