Modern Thread Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 52.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.09 crore in September 2022 up 7837.78% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.5% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.
Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 55.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.
|Modern Thread (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.61
|69.39
|52.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.61
|69.39
|52.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.08
|45.01
|32.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.15
|-3.53
|-1.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.11
|7.03
|6.38
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.77
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|4.00
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.74
|16.05
|12.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.92
|4.05
|2.74
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.50
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.13
|4.55
|3.02
|Interest
|0.78
|0.80
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.35
|3.75
|2.43
|Exceptional Items
|188.75
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|193.09
|3.75
|2.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|193.09
|3.75
|2.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|193.09
|3.75
|2.43
|Equity Share Capital
|34.78
|34.78
|34.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.53
|1.08
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|55.53
|1.08
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.53
|1.08
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|55.53
|1.08
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited