    Modern Thread Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 52.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.09 crore in September 2022 up 7837.78% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.5% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

    Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 55.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.

     

    Modern Thread (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.6169.3952.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.6169.3952.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.0845.0132.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.15-3.53-1.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.117.036.38
    Depreciation0.910.770.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses4.00----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7416.0512.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.924.052.74
    Other Income0.200.500.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.134.553.02
    Interest0.780.800.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.353.752.43
    Exceptional Items188.75----
    P/L Before Tax193.093.752.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities193.093.752.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period193.093.752.43
    Equity Share Capital34.7834.7834.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS55.531.080.70
    Diluted EPS55.531.080.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS55.531.080.70
    Diluted EPS55.531.080.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 24, 2022 01:33 pm