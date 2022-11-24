Modern Thread Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 52.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.09 crore in September 2022 up 7837.78% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.5% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 55.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.