Modern Thread Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.68 crore, up 25.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.68 crore in September 2021 up 25.14% from Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021 up 741.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021 up 858.97% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.