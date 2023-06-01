Modern Thread Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.50 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.50 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 69.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 up 600.39% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2023 up 402.56% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.
Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.
|Modern Thread (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.50
|82.62
|69.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.50
|82.62
|69.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.77
|48.84
|42.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.46
|-0.10
|2.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.66
|8.51
|7.06
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.89
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.99
|17.66
|16.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.68
|6.80
|0.54
|Other Income
|2.17
|1.33
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.85
|8.13
|1.57
|Interest
|0.71
|1.00
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.14
|7.13
|0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.70
|P/L Before Tax
|10.14
|7.13
|1.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.14
|7.13
|1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.14
|7.13
|1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|34.78
|34.78
|34.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|2.05
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|2.05
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|2.05
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|2.05
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited