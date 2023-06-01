English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Modern Thread Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.50 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.50 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 69.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 up 600.39% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2023 up 402.56% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

    Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

    Modern Thread (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.5082.6269.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.5082.6269.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.7748.8442.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.03----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.46-0.102.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.668.517.06
    Depreciation0.910.890.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9917.6616.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.686.800.54
    Other Income2.171.331.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.858.131.57
    Interest0.711.000.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.147.130.75
    Exceptional Items----0.70
    P/L Before Tax10.147.131.45
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.147.131.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.147.131.45
    Equity Share Capital34.7834.7834.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.912.050.42
    Diluted EPS2.912.050.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.912.050.42
    Diluted EPS2.912.050.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Thread #Modern Thread (India) #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:44 pm