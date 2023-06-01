Modern Thread Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.50 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.50 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 69.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 up 600.39% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2023 up 402.56% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.