    Modern Thread Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.26 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.26 crore in June 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 69.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2023 up 97.95% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2023 up 70.86% from Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2022.

    Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

    Modern Thread (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.2671.5069.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.2671.5069.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.6736.7745.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.272.46-3.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.837.667.03
    Depreciation0.950.910.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9714.9916.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.558.684.05
    Other Income0.592.170.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1410.854.55
    Interest0.710.710.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.4310.143.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.4310.143.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.4310.143.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.4310.143.75
    Equity Share Capital34.7834.7834.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.911.08
    Diluted EPS2.142.911.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.911.08
    Diluted EPS2.142.911.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

