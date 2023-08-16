Modern Thread Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.26 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.26 crore in June 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 69.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2023 up 97.95% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2023 up 70.86% from Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2022.

Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.