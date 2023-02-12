Modern Thread Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.62 crore, up 38.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.62 crore in December 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 59.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 up 177.61% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2022 up 138.62% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.