Modern Thread Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.62 crore, up 38.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.62 crore in December 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 59.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 up 177.61% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2022 up 138.62% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.
Modern Thread EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2021.
|
|Modern Thread (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.62
|77.61
|59.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.62
|77.61
|59.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.84
|53.08
|41.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|-6.15
|-5.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.51
|8.11
|6.59
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.91
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|4.00
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.66
|12.74
|13.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.80
|4.92
|2.64
|Other Income
|1.33
|0.20
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.13
|5.13
|2.97
|Interest
|1.00
|0.78
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.13
|4.35
|2.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|188.75
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.13
|193.09
|2.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.13
|193.09
|2.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.13
|193.09
|2.57
|Equity Share Capital
|34.78
|34.78
|34.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.05
|55.53
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.05
|55.53
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.05
|55.53
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.05
|55.53
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited