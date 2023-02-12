English
    Modern Thread Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.62 crore, up 38.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Thread (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.62 crore in December 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 59.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 up 177.61% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2022 up 138.62% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    Modern Thread (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.6277.6159.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.6277.6159.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.8453.0841.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10-6.15-5.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.518.116.59
    Depreciation0.890.910.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--4.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6612.7413.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.804.922.64
    Other Income1.330.200.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.135.132.97
    Interest1.000.780.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.134.352.57
    Exceptional Items--188.75--
    P/L Before Tax7.13193.092.57
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.13193.092.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.13193.092.57
    Equity Share Capital34.7834.7834.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0555.530.74
    Diluted EPS2.0555.530.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0555.530.74
    Diluted EPS2.0555.530.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited