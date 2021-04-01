Modern Thread Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.58 crore, down 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.58 crore in December 2020 down 6.43% from Rs. 48.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020 down 51.34% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2020 down 46.08% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2019.

Modern Thread EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2019.