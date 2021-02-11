Modern Steels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore, down 45.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore in December 2020 down 45.61% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2020 down 32.21% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2020 down 47.46% from Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2019.

Modern Steels shares closed at 3.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)