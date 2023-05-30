Modern Insulato Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore in March 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 118.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 81.85% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2023 up 90.89% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2022.

Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

