Modern Insulato Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:
Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore in March 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 118.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 81.85% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2023 up 90.89% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2022.
Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.
|Modern Insulators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|122.76
|106.99
|118.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|122.76
|106.99
|118.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.56
|28.61
|36.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.19
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.28
|4.21
|1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.88
|18.81
|16.77
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.16
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.57
|45.35
|59.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.00
|7.65
|2.34
|Other Income
|4.65
|3.54
|3.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.65
|11.19
|5.91
|Interest
|1.22
|0.91
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.43
|10.28
|4.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.43
|10.28
|4.78
|Tax
|-1.12
|0.27
|-2.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.56
|10.01
|6.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.56
|10.01
|6.90
|Equity Share Capital
|47.14
|47.14
|47.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.66
|2.12
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.66
|2.12
|1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.66
|2.12
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.66
|2.12
|1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
