Modern Insulato Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.54 crore, down 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.54 crore in March 2022 down 5.5% from Rs. 125.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022 down 54.59% from Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2022 down 61.66% from Rs. 20.32 crore in March 2021.

Modern Insulato EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2021.

Modern Insulato shares closed at 46.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)