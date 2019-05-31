Modern Insulato Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore in March 2019 up 8.12% from Rs. 120.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2019 up 14.99% from Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2019 up 2.32% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2018.

Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2018.