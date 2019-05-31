Modern Insulato Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:
Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore in March 2019 up 8.12% from Rs. 120.83 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2019 up 14.99% from Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2019 up 2.32% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2018.
Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2018.
|
|Modern Insulators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|130.64
|115.86
|120.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|130.64
|115.86
|120.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.59
|35.48
|27.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.47
|-4.99
|10.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.15
|15.75
|15.67
|Depreciation
|2.58
|2.51
|5.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.32
|60.90
|57.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.52
|6.22
|4.00
|Other Income
|1.69
|3.33
|2.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.20
|9.56
|6.78
|Interest
|2.85
|2.61
|2.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.35
|6.95
|3.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.35
|6.95
|3.99
|Tax
|-1.00
|0.02
|-3.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.35
|6.93
|7.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.35
|6.93
|7.26
|Equity Share Capital
|47.14
|47.14
|47.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.77
|1.47
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|1.77
|1.47
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.77
|1.47
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|1.77
|1.47
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited