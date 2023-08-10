Modern Insulato Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.75 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.75 crore in June 2023 down 10.93% from Rs. 100.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2023 up 305.15% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2023 up 101.45% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2022.

Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

