Modern Insulato Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.76 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.76 crore in June 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 97.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 down 91.1% from Rs. 10.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2022 down 76.74% from Rs. 14.83 crore in June 2021.

Modern Insulato EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2021.

Modern Insulato shares closed at 44.50 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.

Modern Insulators
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.76 118.54 97.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.76 118.54 97.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.16 36.26 32.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 0.13 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.73 1.51 -10.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.27 16.77 18.45
Depreciation 2.14 1.88 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.84 59.65 47.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.22 2.34 7.43
Other Income 3.52 3.57 4.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.31 5.91 12.33
Interest 1.08 1.13 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 4.78 10.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.23 4.78 10.96
Tax -0.75 -2.13 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.98 6.90 10.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.98 6.90 10.96
Equity Share Capital 47.14 47.14 47.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 1.46 2.33
Diluted EPS 0.21 1.46 2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 1.46 2.33
Diluted EPS 0.21 1.46 2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
