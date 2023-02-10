 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modern Insulato Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, down 7.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 115.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 3391.73% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.

Modern Insulators
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.99 100.45 115.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.99 100.45 115.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.61 31.25 34.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.38 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.21 -1.49 6.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.81 18.58 17.56
Depreciation 2.16 2.15 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.35 48.40 54.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 1.19 -0.93
Other Income 3.54 3.85 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.19 5.04 1.33
Interest 0.91 0.94 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.28 4.10 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.28 4.10 0.10
Tax 0.27 -0.66 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.01 4.75 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.01 4.75 0.29
Equity Share Capital 47.14 47.14 47.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 1.01 0.06
Diluted EPS 2.12 1.01 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 1.01 0.06
Diluted EPS 2.12 1.01 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited