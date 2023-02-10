Modern Insulato Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, down 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 115.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 3391.73% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.