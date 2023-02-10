English
    Modern Insulato Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, down 7.11% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 115.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 3391.73% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.

    Modern Insulators
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.99100.45115.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.99100.45115.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6131.2534.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.380.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.21-1.496.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8118.5817.56
    Depreciation2.162.152.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.3548.4054.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.651.19-0.93
    Other Income3.543.852.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.195.041.33
    Interest0.910.941.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.284.100.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.284.100.10
    Tax0.27-0.66-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.014.750.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.014.750.29
    Equity Share Capital47.1447.1447.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.010.06
    Diluted EPS2.121.010.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.010.06
    Diluted EPS2.121.010.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
