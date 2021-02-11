Modern Insulato Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.10 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.10 crore in December 2020 down 11.48% from Rs. 118.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2020 up 64.86% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2020 up 18.03% from Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2019.

Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2019.

Modern Insulato shares closed at 61.15 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 677.00% returns over the last 6 months