Modern Insulato Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.45 crore, down 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.45 crore in September 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 105.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 up 63.08% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Modern Insulato shares closed at 41.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.37% over the last 12 months.