    Modern Insulato Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.45 crore, down 5.21% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.45 crore in September 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 105.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 up 63.08% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

    Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

    Modern Insulato shares closed at 41.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.37% over the last 12 months.

    Modern Insulators
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.45100.76105.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.45100.76105.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.3134.1639.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.380.300.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.49-3.73-8.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5818.2718.75
    Depreciation2.162.152.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.4151.8449.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.10-2.224.13
    Other Income3.833.451.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.941.235.28
    Interest0.941.081.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.990.153.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.990.153.81
    Tax-0.66-0.750.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.650.902.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.650.902.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.650.902.85
    Equity Share Capital47.1447.1447.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.190.60
    Diluted EPS0.990.190.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.190.60
    Diluted EPS0.990.190.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am