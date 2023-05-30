Modern Insulato Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:
Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore in March 2023 up 1.16% from Rs. 121.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2023 up 43.68% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2023 up 54.5% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.
Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.
|Modern Insulators
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|122.76
|106.99
|121.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|122.76
|106.99
|121.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.58
|28.61
|37.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.19
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.28
|4.21
|1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.88
|18.81
|16.82
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.16
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.58
|45.35
|59.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.98
|7.65
|4.03
|Other Income
|4.57
|3.48
|3.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.55
|11.13
|7.67
|Interest
|1.22
|0.91
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.33
|10.22
|6.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.33
|10.22
|6.54
|Tax
|-1.12
|0.27
|-2.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.45
|9.95
|8.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.45
|9.95
|8.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.45
|9.95
|8.66
|Equity Share Capital
|47.14
|47.14
|47.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.64
|2.11
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|2.11
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.64
|2.11
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|2.11
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited