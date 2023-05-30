Modern Insulato Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore in March 2023 up 1.16% from Rs. 121.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2023 up 43.68% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2023 up 54.5% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.

Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.