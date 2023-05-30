English
    Modern Insulato Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore in March 2023 up 1.16% from Rs. 121.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2023 up 43.68% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2023 up 54.5% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.

    Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Modern Insulators
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.76106.99121.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.76106.99121.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5828.6137.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.190.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.284.211.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8818.8116.82
    Depreciation2.222.161.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5845.3559.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.987.654.03
    Other Income4.573.483.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5511.137.67
    Interest1.220.911.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3310.226.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.3310.226.54
    Tax-1.120.27-2.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.459.958.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.459.958.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.459.958.66
    Equity Share Capital47.1447.1447.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.111.83
    Diluted EPS2.642.111.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.111.83
    Diluted EPS2.642.111.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:22 pm