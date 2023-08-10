English
    Modern Insulato Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.75 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.75 crore in June 2023 down 10.93% from Rs. 100.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2023 up 325.71% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2023 up 101.48% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Modern Insulators
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.75122.76100.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.75122.76100.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.4230.5834.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.230.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.5115.28-3.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5913.8818.27
    Depreciation2.142.222.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.8452.5851.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.127.98-2.22
    Other Income2.544.573.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6712.551.23
    Interest1.321.221.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.3411.330.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.3411.330.15
    Tax-0.47-1.12-0.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8112.450.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8112.450.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.8112.450.90
    Equity Share Capital47.1447.1447.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.812.640.19
    Diluted EPS0.812.640.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.812.640.19
    Diluted EPS0.812.640.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

