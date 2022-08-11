Modern Insulato Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.76 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.76 crore in June 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 99.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022 down 91.44% from Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022 down 76.4% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2021.

Modern Insulato EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2021.

Modern Insulato shares closed at 44.50 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.