Modern Insulato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, down 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in December 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 115.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2022 up 45149.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2022 up 310.19% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.