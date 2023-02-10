Modern Insulato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, down 7.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in December 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 115.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2022 up 45149.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2022 up 310.19% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.
Modern Insulato EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|
|Modern Insulators
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.99
|100.45
|115.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.99
|100.45
|115.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.61
|31.31
|34.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.38
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.21
|-1.49
|6.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.81
|18.58
|17.70
|Depreciation
|2.16
|2.16
|2.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.35
|48.41
|54.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.65
|1.10
|-1.33
|Other Income
|3.48
|3.83
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.13
|4.94
|1.06
|Interest
|0.91
|0.94
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.22
|3.99
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.22
|3.99
|-0.16
|Tax
|0.27
|-0.66
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.95
|4.65
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.95
|4.65
|0.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.95
|4.65
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|47.14
|47.14
|47.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|0.99
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|0.99
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|0.99
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|0.99
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
