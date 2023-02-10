 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Modern Insulato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, down 7.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modern Insulators are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in December 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 115.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2022 up 45149.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2022 up 310.19% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.

Modern Insulators
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.99 100.45 115.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.99 100.45 115.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.61 31.31 34.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.38 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.21 -1.49 6.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.81 18.58 17.70
Depreciation 2.16 2.16 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.35 48.41 54.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 1.10 -1.33
Other Income 3.48 3.83 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.13 4.94 1.06
Interest 0.91 0.94 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.22 3.99 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.22 3.99 -0.16
Tax 0.27 -0.66 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.95 4.65 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.95 4.65 0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.95 4.65 0.02
Equity Share Capital 47.14 47.14 47.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 0.99 0.00
Diluted EPS 2.11 0.99 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 0.99 0.00
Diluted EPS 2.11 0.99 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited