Modern Home Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 24.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in September 2018 down 24.72% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 93.86% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2017.

Modern Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2017.

Modern Home shares closed at 11.62 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)