Modern Home Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.51% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 113.82% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Modern Home shares closed at 16.20 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.80% over the last 12 months.