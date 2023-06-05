English
    Modern Home Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Home Credit and Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.51% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 113.82% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Modern Home shares closed at 16.20 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.80% over the last 12 months.

    Modern Home Credit and Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.610.760.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.610.760.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.350.34
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.190.32--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.020.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.070.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.070.06
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.060.06
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.010.060.06
    Tax0.020.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.040.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.040.05
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.150.28
    Diluted EPS-0.100.150.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.150.28
    Diluted EPS-0.100.150.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am