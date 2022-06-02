Modern Home Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Home Credit and Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 18.15% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.38% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
Modern Home EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.
Modern Home shares closed at 19.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.82% returns over the last 6 months and 189.13% over the last 12 months.
|Modern Home Credit and Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.81
|0.72
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.81
|0.72
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.39
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|0.37
|0.30
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.04
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.04
|0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.04
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|-0.03
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|-0.03
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|2.93
|2.93
|2.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|-0.11
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|-0.11
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|-0.11
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|-0.11
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited