Modern Home Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 18.15% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.38% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Modern Home EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Modern Home shares closed at 19.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.82% returns over the last 6 months and 189.13% over the last 12 months.