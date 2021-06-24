Modern Home Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 4.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2021 down 4.71% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 129.1% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Modern Home EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

Modern Home shares closed at 8.00 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)