Modern Home Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 2.71% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 639.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Modern Home EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Modern Home shares closed at 18.97 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and 33.59% over the last 12 months.