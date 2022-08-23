Modern Home Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 16.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 16.22% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 93.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Modern Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Modern Home shares closed at 12.25 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months