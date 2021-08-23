Modern Home Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 74.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2021 up 74.82% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 230.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 357.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Modern Home EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

Modern Home shares closed at 17.85 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)