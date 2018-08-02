Modern Home standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.57 0.63 0.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.57 0.63 0.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.33 0.31 0.32 Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.35 0.36 0.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.05 -0.14 Other Income 0.19 0.18 0.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.14 0.04 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.14 0.04 Exceptional Items -- -0.12 -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.02 0.04 Tax 0.02 0.04 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -0.02 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -0.02 0.02 Equity Share Capital 2.93 2.93 2.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.19 -0.06 0.07 Diluted EPS 0.19 -0.06 0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.19 -0.06 0.07 Diluted EPS 0.19 -0.06 0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited