Modern Home Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Home Credit and Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 227.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Modern Home Credit and Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.76 0.86 0.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.76 0.86 0.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.37 0.39
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.32 0.33 0.37
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 -0.01 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.17 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.17 -0.04
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.16 -0.05
Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.15 -0.05
Tax 0.01 0.04 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.11 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.11 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 2.93 2.93 2.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.37 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.37 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.37 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.37 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited