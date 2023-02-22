Modern Home Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 227.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Modern Home EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Modern Home shares closed at 20.20 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.90% returns over the last 6 months and 4.66% over the last 12 months.