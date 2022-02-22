Modern Home Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2021 up 1.55% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 172.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Modern Home shares closed at 19.30 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)