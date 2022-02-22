Modern Home Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 1.55% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Home Credit and Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2021 up 1.55% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 172.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
Modern Home shares closed at 19.30 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Modern Home Credit and Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|0.84
|0.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|0.84
|0.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.37
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.37
|--
|0.32
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.27
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.20
|0.05
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.20
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.20
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.20
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|2.93
|2.93
|2.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.49
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.49
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.49
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.49
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited