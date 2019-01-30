Modern Home Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 41.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 41.51% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 192.06% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Modern Home shares closed at 10.35 on November 22, 2018 (BSE)