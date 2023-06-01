Modern Eng. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore, up 13391.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Engineering and Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore in March 2023 up 13391.24% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 5.75% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 3300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Modern Eng. shares closed at 26.15 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)
|Modern Engineering and Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.62
|0.09
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.62
|0.09
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.96
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.05
|0.20
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.29
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.05
|0.44
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.86
|-0.89
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-0.85
|-0.83
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.93
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-0.93
|-0.93
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|-0.88
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|-0.88
|-0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|-2.86
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|-2.86
|-3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|-2.86
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|-2.86
|-3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited