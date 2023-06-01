English
    Modern Eng. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore, up 13391.24% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Engineering and Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore in March 2023 up 13391.24% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 5.75% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 3300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Modern Eng. shares closed at 26.15 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)

    Modern Engineering and Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.620.090.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.620.090.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.960.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.050.200.55
    Depreciation0.540.290.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.050.44--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.99-0.86-0.89
    Other Income0.130.000.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-0.85-0.83
    Interest0.080.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.94-0.93-0.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-0.93-0.93
    Tax-0.06-0.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.88-0.88-0.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.88-0.88-0.93
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-2.86-3.01
    Diluted EPS-2.84-2.86-3.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-2.86-3.01
    Diluted EPS-2.84-2.86-3.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am