Modern Eng. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore, up 13391.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore in March 2023 up 13391.24% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 5.75% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 3300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Modern Eng. shares closed at 26.15 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)