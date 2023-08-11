Modern Eng. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, up 851.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in June 2023 up 851.73% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 1337.96% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 458.14% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

Modern Eng. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Modern Eng. shares closed at 26.15 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)