    Modern Eng. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, up 851.73% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Engineering and Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in June 2023 up 851.73% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 1337.96% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 458.14% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    Modern Eng. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

    Modern Eng. shares closed at 26.15 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)

    Modern Engineering and Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.2967.621.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.2967.621.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1561.96--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.203.050.49
    Depreciation0.530.540.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.883.050.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.990.17
    Other Income2.340.13--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.87-0.860.17
    Interest0.150.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.72-0.940.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.72-0.940.09
    Tax0.43-0.060.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.28-0.880.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.28-0.880.09
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.16-2.840.29
    Diluted EPS4.16-2.840.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.16-2.840.29
    Diluted EPS4.16-2.840.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Eng. #Modern Engineering and Products #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

