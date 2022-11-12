Modern Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, up 127.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 127.82% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 152.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 215.25% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.
Modern Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.
|
|Modern Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.49
|11.34
|5.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.49
|11.34
|5.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.32
|7.51
|3.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.14
|0.23
|-0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.18
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.38
|2.73
|2.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.55
|-1.46
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.02
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|-0.53
|-0.86
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.45
|-0.53
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.45
|-0.53
|-0.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.45
|-0.53
|-0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.45
|-0.53
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited