Modern Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, up 127.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 127.82% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 152.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 215.25% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Modern Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.