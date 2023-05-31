Modern Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore in March 2023 down 4.94% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 81.72% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
|Modern Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.45
|8.57
|8.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.45
|8.57
|8.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.40
|7.49
|6.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.87
|0.15
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-2.24
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.03
|1.23
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|1.71
|2.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|0.20
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.01
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|0.21
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|0.21
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|0.21
|-3.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|0.21
|-3.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|0.21
|-3.88
|Equity Share Capital
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.06
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.04
|-1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.06
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.04
|-1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited