Modern Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore in March 2023 down 4.94% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 81.72% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.