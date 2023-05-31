Modern Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore in March 2023 down 4.94% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 81.72% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.458.578.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.458.578.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.407.496.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.870.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-2.24-0.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.031.23
    Depreciation0.230.230.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.271.712.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.940.20-0.83
    Other Income0.230.011.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.710.210.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.710.210.22
    Exceptional Items-----4.10
    P/L Before Tax-0.710.21-3.88
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.710.21-3.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.710.21-3.88
    Equity Share Capital37.5037.5037.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.06-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.190.04-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.06-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.190.04-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

