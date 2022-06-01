 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modern Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in March 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022 down 1325.91% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

 

Modern Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.89 9.72 8.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.89 9.72 8.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.84 2.82 5.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.88 4.98 0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.23 1.14 1.27
Depreciation 0.26 0.27 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.26 1.83 1.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 -1.32 -0.62
Other Income 1.05 0.01 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -1.30 0.32
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 -1.30 0.32
Exceptional Items -4.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.88 -1.30 0.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.88 -1.30 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.88 -1.30 0.32
Equity Share Capital 37.50 37.50 37.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -0.35 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.04 -0.35 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -0.35 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.04 -0.35 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Modern Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:24 am
