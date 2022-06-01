Modern Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in March 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022 down 1325.91% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
|Modern Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.89
|9.72
|8.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.89
|9.72
|8.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.84
|2.82
|5.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.88
|4.98
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|1.14
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.26
|1.83
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.01
|0.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-1.30
|0.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|-1.30
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|-4.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.88
|-1.30
|0.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.88
|-1.30
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.88
|-1.30
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-0.35
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-0.35
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-0.35
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-0.35
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited