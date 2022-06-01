Modern Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in March 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022 down 1325.91% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.